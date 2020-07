Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATED IN THE MEADOWS WEST ADDITION, TOWN HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE IN KITCHEN, GLASS BACK SPLASH,UNDER CABINET LIGHTS, AND ALL BEDROOMS CONNECT TO A BATH, NEW PAINT, PANTRY, ALL ROOMS HAVE FANS, SO CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING AND RESTERAUNTS, BICYCLE TRAILS ALL THE WAY DOWNTOWN, CLOSE IN, AND ALL CONVENIENCES, YARD,AND GARDEN AREAS TO BE KEPT BY THE OWNER.