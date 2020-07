Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordable Two Bedroom! - One upstairs unit available. 2 bedroom 2 full baths. Well-maintained with all new vinyl plank flooring throughout plus all new paint. Good sized living area and nice, small kitchen. Refrigerator included. Utility area with washer and dryer connections. Small balcony that overlooks the courtyard. Assigned parking. Great location with quick access to highways. Monthly rent includes water, sewer, garbage.



(RLNE4324938)