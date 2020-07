Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Right outside Fort Worth, one of the best places to live in.

Good neighborhood, near School and Commercial District

3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,650 Sq Ft

$1,650 Rent $1,650 deposit

Schedule your self-tour through Rently dot com



Pet fee: $350

Application is credit check and rental history

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.