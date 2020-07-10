7408 Rolling Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in White Stone Ranch. - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in White Stone Ranch. This home is located in a great neighborhood in Benbrook. This home comes with a Refrigerator, Range Oven, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, and Washer Dryer. All Utilities can be included in the lease at an additional monthly fee of $325.00. Floors have been re-stained since the previous occupant. Pets approved on a case by case. Come see this gorgeous home near North Holiday park and Benbrook Lake. Located near US-377 and I-20.



(RLNE5304174)