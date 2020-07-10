7205 Falling Springs Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home with a circular drive and back entrance garage in prestigious Ridglea Country Club Estates. Home features large bedrooms, great closets and updated gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, designer sink and built-in wine fridge. Breakfast area has large bay windows overlooking the spacious backyard. Large living room has beautiful vaulted ceilings, charming built-in shelves, and a cozy fireplace. Bonus room upstairs room could be media or game room or an office! Fridge included. Landlord will lease the property for $3,300 and include water, sewer, trash, and yard maintenance.