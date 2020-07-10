All apartments in Benbrook
7205 Falling Springs Road
Last updated October 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

7205 Falling Springs Road

7205 Falling Springs Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

7205 Falling Springs Road, Benbrook, TX 76116
Ridglea Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home with a circular drive and back entrance garage in prestigious Ridglea Country Club Estates. Home features large bedrooms, great closets and updated gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, designer sink and built-in wine fridge. Breakfast area has large bay windows overlooking the spacious backyard. Large living room has beautiful vaulted ceilings, charming built-in shelves, and a cozy fireplace. Bonus room upstairs room could be media or game room or an office! Fridge included. Landlord will lease the property for $3,300 and include water, sewer, trash, and yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 Falling Springs Road have any available units?
7205 Falling Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 7205 Falling Springs Road have?
Some of 7205 Falling Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 Falling Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
7205 Falling Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 Falling Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 7205 Falling Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 7205 Falling Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 7205 Falling Springs Road offers parking.
Does 7205 Falling Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 Falling Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 Falling Springs Road have a pool?
No, 7205 Falling Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 7205 Falling Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 7205 Falling Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 Falling Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7205 Falling Springs Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7205 Falling Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7205 Falling Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.

