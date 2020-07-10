6406 Country Day Trail

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3/2/2 Duplex in Country Day Estates! - Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Two Car Garage Duplex Sits on a Pretty Corner Lot in Country Day Estates! Large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area. Separate Formal Dining Area, Nice Size Living with Fireplace. Master Suite Offers a Fireplace, French Doors Leading to the Sun-room and a Huge Closet with Lots of Storage. Large Master Bathroom has a Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Upstairs has Two Additional Bedrooms and a Bathroom. Full Size Washer and Dryer Closet. Two Car Garage has extra storage space available. Easy access to Chisholm Trail, Hulen Mall, The Shops at Clearfork and Waterside retail areas!
(RLNE4997604)