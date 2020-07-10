All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:47 AM

6406 Country Day Trail

6406 Country Day Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6406 Country Day Trail, Benbrook, TX 76132

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3/2/2 Duplex in Country Day Estates! - Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Two Car Garage Duplex Sits on a Pretty Corner Lot in Country Day Estates! Large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area. Separate Formal Dining Area, Nice Size Living with Fireplace. Master Suite Offers a Fireplace, French Doors Leading to the Sun-room and a Huge Closet with Lots of Storage. Large Master Bathroom has a Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Upstairs has Two Additional Bedrooms and a Bathroom. Full Size Washer and Dryer Closet. Two Car Garage has extra storage space available. Easy access to Chisholm Trail, Hulen Mall, The Shops at Clearfork and Waterside retail areas!

(RLNE4997604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 Country Day Trail have any available units?
6406 Country Day Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 6406 Country Day Trail have?
Some of 6406 Country Day Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 Country Day Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6406 Country Day Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 Country Day Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6406 Country Day Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6406 Country Day Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6406 Country Day Trail offers parking.
Does 6406 Country Day Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 Country Day Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 Country Day Trail have a pool?
No, 6406 Country Day Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6406 Country Day Trail have accessible units?
No, 6406 Country Day Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 Country Day Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6406 Country Day Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6406 Country Day Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6406 Country Day Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

