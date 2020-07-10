6406 Country Day Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3/2/2 Duplex in Country Day Estates! - Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Two Car Garage Duplex Sits on a Pretty Corner Lot in Country Day Estates! Large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area. Separate Formal Dining Area, Nice Size Living with Fireplace. Master Suite Offers a Fireplace, French Doors Leading to the Sun-room and a Huge Closet with Lots of Storage. Large Master Bathroom has a Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Upstairs has Two Additional Bedrooms and a Bathroom. Full Size Washer and Dryer Closet. Two Car Garage has extra storage space available. Easy access to Chisholm Trail, Hulen Mall, The Shops at Clearfork and Waterside retail areas!



(RLNE4997604)