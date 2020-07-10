All apartments in Benbrook
3845 Branch Way
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3845 Branch Way

3845 Branch Way · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Branch Way, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming SOON- 3/8/19, Apply TODAY!!

**Sign 18/mo Lease for $1445/mo OR Sign 24/mo Lease for $1395/mo**

Near Downtown Ft. Worth 3B/2.5B Town Homes Will Feature: Beautiful Wood Style Tile Flooring, Open Kitchen Including Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite In Kitchen & Bathrooms, Upgraded Fixtures Through Out Home, Dining Area, Large Kitchen Pantry, Laundry Room located on 2nd Floor, Master Suite with Large Walk-In Closet, Carpet Flooring In Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, Wood Fenced Yard and Attached Garage.

View All Available Properties at www.turnkeydfw.com
View Complete walk-through video at https://youtu.be/HtTKwe2CtQo

3845 Branch Way
Benbrook, TX 76116

BEAUTIFUL 3/2.5 Town Home Including
1556 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES:
Refrigerator
Stove w/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Includes Garbage Disposal
Large Kitchen Pantry
Dining Area
Master Suite
Large Master Walk-In Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom
Walk-In Master Shower
2nd Floor Laundry Area
Ceiling Fans
Carpet & Tile Flooring
Wood Fenced Yard
1-Car Attached Garage
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

** Picture and video are taking from the model unit that has same floor plan and finish**

Great Benbrook Location Near:
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgemar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 3/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

