**Sign 18/mo Lease for $1445/mo OR Sign 24/mo Lease for $1395/mo**



Near Downtown Ft. Worth 3B/2.5B Town Homes Will Feature: Beautiful Wood Style Tile Flooring, Open Kitchen Including Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite In Kitchen & Bathrooms, Upgraded Fixtures Through Out Home, Dining Area, Large Kitchen Pantry, Laundry Room located on 2nd Floor, Master Suite with Large Walk-In Closet, Carpet Flooring In Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, Wood Fenced Yard and Attached Garage.



3845 Branch Way

Benbrook, TX 76116



BEAUTIFUL 3/2.5 Town Home Including

1556 Sq. Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Baths

INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES:

Refrigerator

Stove w/Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Includes Garbage Disposal

Large Kitchen Pantry

Dining Area

Master Suite

Large Master Walk-In Closet

Spacious Master Bathroom

Walk-In Master Shower

2nd Floor Laundry Area

Ceiling Fans

Carpet & Tile Flooring

Wood Fenced Yard

1-Car Attached Garage

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



** Picture and video are taking from the model unit that has same floor plan and finish**



Great Benbrook Location Near:

Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth

Near Ridgemar Mall

Located Off Camp Bowie

Near Joint Reserve Military Base



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 3/8/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

