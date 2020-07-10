317 Bluffside Trl

Amenities

Recently built property with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, beautiful and huge back fenced yard. Property offers one extra bedroom, 1 den, big kitchen with granite counter-tops, island and pantry. Open living area with fireplace! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.