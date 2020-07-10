All apartments in Benbrook
Benbrook, TX
317 Bluffside Trl
317 Bluffside Trl

317 Bluffside Trl · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

317 Bluffside Trl, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently built property with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, beautiful and huge back fenced yard. Property offers one extra bedroom, 1 den, big kitchen with granite counter-tops, island and pantry. Open living area with fireplace! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Bluffside Trl have any available units?
317 Bluffside Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 317 Bluffside Trl have?
Some of 317 Bluffside Trl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Bluffside Trl currently offering any rent specials?
317 Bluffside Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Bluffside Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Bluffside Trl is pet friendly.
Does 317 Bluffside Trl offer parking?
Yes, 317 Bluffside Trl offers parking.
Does 317 Bluffside Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Bluffside Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Bluffside Trl have a pool?
No, 317 Bluffside Trl does not have a pool.
Does 317 Bluffside Trl have accessible units?
No, 317 Bluffside Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Bluffside Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Bluffside Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Bluffside Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Bluffside Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

