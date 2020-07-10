All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 24 Crosslands Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
24 Crosslands Road
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:52 PM

24 Crosslands Road

24 Crosslands Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

24 Crosslands Road, Benbrook, TX 76132

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is an amazing gem. Walk into an oversized living room with a wood burning fireplace, high ceilings and custom drapes. An comfortable family room will give hours of enjoyment. You won't want to miss this kitchen complete with an island and plenty of cabinet space. The amazing master bedroom and bath is a definite show stopper. With three additional bedrooms and two more bathrooms this home is excellent for a family. A nicely landscaped backyard and huge patio complete this gorgeous home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Crosslands Road have any available units?
24 Crosslands Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 24 Crosslands Road have?
Some of 24 Crosslands Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Crosslands Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 Crosslands Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Crosslands Road pet-friendly?
No, 24 Crosslands Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 24 Crosslands Road offer parking?
No, 24 Crosslands Road does not offer parking.
Does 24 Crosslands Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Crosslands Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Crosslands Road have a pool?
No, 24 Crosslands Road does not have a pool.
Does 24 Crosslands Road have accessible units?
No, 24 Crosslands Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Crosslands Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Crosslands Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Crosslands Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Crosslands Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary