24 Crosslands Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

This is an amazing gem. Walk into an oversized living room with a wood burning fireplace, high ceilings and custom drapes. An comfortable family room will give hours of enjoyment. You won't want to miss this kitchen complete with an island and plenty of cabinet space. The amazing master bedroom and bath is a definite show stopper. With three additional bedrooms and two more bathrooms this home is excellent for a family. A nicely landscaped backyard and huge patio complete this gorgeous home.