Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
1600 High Ridge Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:22 AM

1600 High Ridge Road

1600 High Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1600 High Ridge Road, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location on a corner lot in Benbrook with fireplace, large two car garage, new granite & new paint. Close to Benbrook Lake and the Trinity Trails! You are welcome to drive by the outside and see the neighborhood and home for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 High Ridge Road have any available units?
1600 High Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1600 High Ridge Road have?
Some of 1600 High Ridge Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 High Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1600 High Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 High Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1600 High Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1600 High Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1600 High Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1600 High Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 High Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 High Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1600 High Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1600 High Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1600 High Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 High Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 High Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 High Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 High Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

