Great location on a corner lot in Benbrook with fireplace, large two car garage, new granite & new paint. Close to Benbrook Lake and the Trinity Trails! You are welcome to drive by the outside and see the neighborhood and home for yourself.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 High Ridge Road have any available units?
1600 High Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1600 High Ridge Road have?
Some of 1600 High Ridge Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 High Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1600 High Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.