All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 1421 Augusta Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
1421 Augusta Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1421 Augusta Road

1421 Augusta Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1421 Augusta Road, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5ffa50006 ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a wood burning fireplace! This home boasts fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring throughout. Nice ceiling fans and all new window blinds throughout as well. Beautiful large fenced yard with a large patio great for BBQ\'s! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,350.00

No Pets Allowed At Property

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Augusta Road have any available units?
1421 Augusta Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1421 Augusta Road have?
Some of 1421 Augusta Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Augusta Road currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Augusta Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Augusta Road pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Augusta Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1421 Augusta Road offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Augusta Road offers parking.
Does 1421 Augusta Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Augusta Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Augusta Road have a pool?
No, 1421 Augusta Road does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Augusta Road have accessible units?
No, 1421 Augusta Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Augusta Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Augusta Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Augusta Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1421 Augusta Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary