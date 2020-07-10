1421 Augusta Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5ffa50006 ----

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a wood burning fireplace! This home boasts fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring throughout. Nice ceiling fans and all new window blinds throughout as well. Beautiful large fenced yard with a large patio great for BBQ\'s! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.



Security Deposit: $1,350.00



No Pets Allowed At Property



Admin. Fee: $300