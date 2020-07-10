All apartments in Benbrook
1301 Timbercrest Dr

1301 Timbercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Timbercrest Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This is a room to rent in a single family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Timbercrest Dr have any available units?
1301 Timbercrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1301 Timbercrest Dr have?
Some of 1301 Timbercrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Timbercrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Timbercrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Timbercrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Timbercrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1301 Timbercrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Timbercrest Dr offers parking.
Does 1301 Timbercrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 Timbercrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Timbercrest Dr have a pool?
No, 1301 Timbercrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Timbercrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1301 Timbercrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Timbercrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Timbercrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Timbercrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1301 Timbercrest Dr has units with air conditioning.

