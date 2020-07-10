All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 130 Del Rio Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
130 Del Rio Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 1:53 AM

130 Del Rio Avenue

130 Del Rio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

130 Del Rio Avenue, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 story duplex in Benbrook features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas and features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. The downstairs bedroom is carpeted, has a large closet and is next to the downstairs bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs as is the 2nd bathroom. The large utility room is downstairs and has full size washer and dryer connections. The home also features an oversized 1 car garage and large driveway. The home is located across the street from the Benbrook Fire department and just down the road from Benbrook Elementary. Landlord pays for water and lawn care.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Del Rio Avenue have any available units?
130 Del Rio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 130 Del Rio Avenue have?
Some of 130 Del Rio Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Del Rio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
130 Del Rio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Del Rio Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Del Rio Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 130 Del Rio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 130 Del Rio Avenue offers parking.
Does 130 Del Rio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Del Rio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Del Rio Avenue have a pool?
No, 130 Del Rio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 130 Del Rio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 130 Del Rio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Del Rio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Del Rio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Del Rio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Del Rio Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary