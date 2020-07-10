130 Del Rio Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 story duplex in Benbrook features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas and features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. The downstairs bedroom is carpeted, has a large closet and is next to the downstairs bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs as is the 2nd bathroom. The large utility room is downstairs and has full size washer and dryer connections. The home also features an oversized 1 car garage and large driveway. The home is located across the street from the Benbrook Fire department and just down the road from Benbrook Elementary. Landlord pays for water and lawn care.

Contact us to schedule a showing.