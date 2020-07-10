All apartments in Benbrook
1130 Park Center St

1130 Park Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Park Center Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just completed major renovation! 3 bed 2 bath. All new appliances. Immediate move in ready!

Act fast as this will not last!

Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.

To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Park Center St have any available units?
1130 Park Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 1130 Park Center St currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Park Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Park Center St pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Park Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1130 Park Center St offer parking?
No, 1130 Park Center St does not offer parking.
Does 1130 Park Center St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Park Center St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Park Center St have a pool?
No, 1130 Park Center St does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Park Center St have accessible units?
No, 1130 Park Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Park Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Park Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Park Center St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Park Center St does not have units with air conditioning.

