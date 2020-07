Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1114 Johnson St Available 06/15/19 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom Benbrook Beauty - 4 bedrooms, 2 bath Benbrook home will be looking for new occupants for the summertime. Spacious living area with dining located just off the right. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, built-in oven ceramic stove top. The master bath has his and hers sinks and like new paint and fixtures. Large fenced backyard is ideal for pets. Showings to start on June 15th!



