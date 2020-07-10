Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed

This recently renovated 3-2-2 Home located in Benbrook, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and large pantry and granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Home is perfect for entertaining with 2nd living area, large covered rear patio and beautiful pool with water features. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1104-mildred-ln



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1104-mildred-ln ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.