Benbrook, TX
1104 Mildred Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1104 Mildred Ln

1104 Mildred Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1104 Mildred Lane, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This recently renovated 3-2-2 Home located in Benbrook, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and large pantry and granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Home is perfect for entertaining with 2nd living area, large covered rear patio and beautiful pool with water features. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1104-mildred-ln

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1104-mildred-ln ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Mildred Ln have any available units?
1104 Mildred Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1104 Mildred Ln have?
Some of 1104 Mildred Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Mildred Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Mildred Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Mildred Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Mildred Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Mildred Ln offer parking?
No, 1104 Mildred Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Mildred Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Mildred Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Mildred Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Mildred Ln has a pool.
Does 1104 Mildred Ln have accessible units?
No, 1104 Mildred Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Mildred Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Mildred Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Mildred Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Mildred Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

