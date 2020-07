Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home with high ceilings through out. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large covered patio, great for entertaining. Large walk in closet in master. Pet considered on case by case basis, with additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult. Need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.