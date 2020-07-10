2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story duplex in located in the heart of Benbrook! Property has fireplace and private, fenced-in backyard. Within short walking distance of dining and shopping. One pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1034 McKinley Street have any available units?
1034 McKinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1034 McKinley Street have?
Some of 1034 McKinley Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 McKinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1034 McKinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 McKinley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 McKinley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1034 McKinley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1034 McKinley Street offers parking.
Does 1034 McKinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 McKinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 McKinley Street have a pool?
No, 1034 McKinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1034 McKinley Street have accessible units?
No, 1034 McKinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 McKinley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 McKinley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 McKinley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 McKinley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)