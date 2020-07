Amenities

Enjoy this charming one story home located in Benbrook, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a cozy fireplace. Bright kitchen with ample cabinet space, and a large bar for additional seating. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a frosted glass separate shower. Home boasts stunning wood flooring, with plush carpet in the living room. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard. Come view this lovely home today!