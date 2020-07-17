All apartments in Belton
996 Lake Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

996 Lake Road

996 Lake Rd · No Longer Available
Location

996 Lake Rd, Belton, TX 76513

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM, NEAR BELTON HIGH SCHOOL - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1834 square feet. It's near Belton High School, so it's a great location for anyone working in Belton or commuting to Temple, Harker Heights, or Fort Hood. This house has a large privacy fenced backyard. This home features large bedrooms, laminate and tile floors throughout house and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. This home rents for $1395 per month, with a $1300 security deposit. No smoking, and no pets. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 Lake Road have any available units?
996 Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, TX.
Is 996 Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
996 Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 996 Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 996 Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 996 Lake Road offers parking.
Does 996 Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Lake Road have a pool?
No, 996 Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 996 Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 996 Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 996 Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 996 Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
