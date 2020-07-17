996 Lake Road

Amenities

3 BEDROOM, NEAR BELTON HIGH SCHOOL - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1834 square feet. It's near Belton High School, so it's a great location for anyone working in Belton or commuting to Temple, Harker Heights, or Fort Hood. This house has a large privacy fenced backyard. This home features large bedrooms, laminate and tile floors throughout house and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. This home rents for $1395 per month, with a $1300 security deposit. No smoking, and no pets. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



No Pets Allowed



