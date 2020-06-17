All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 945 Laila Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, TX
/
945 Laila Ln
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:54 AM

945 Laila Ln

945 Laila Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

945 Laila Ln, Belton, TX 76513

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: light stained concrete flooring, connected living and dining area, white faux granite countertops, lifted ceilings in some areas, spacious bathrooms, and a sprinkler system. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and Bell County Expo Center. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Also included with rent is lawn care for the fenced in yard. **Pictures may be prior to current tenant**Virtual tour is for layout reference only, some colors and amenities may vary.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Laila Ln have any available units?
945 Laila Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, TX.
Is 945 Laila Ln currently offering any rent specials?
945 Laila Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Laila Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Laila Ln is pet friendly.
Does 945 Laila Ln offer parking?
No, 945 Laila Ln does not offer parking.
Does 945 Laila Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Laila Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Laila Ln have a pool?
No, 945 Laila Ln does not have a pool.
Does 945 Laila Ln have accessible units?
No, 945 Laila Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Laila Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 Laila Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Laila Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 945 Laila Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belton 1 BedroomsBelton 2 Bedrooms
Belton Apartments with BalconyBelton Apartments with Garage
Belton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College