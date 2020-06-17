945 Laila Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: light stained concrete flooring, connected living and dining area, white faux granite countertops, lifted ceilings in some areas, spacious bathrooms, and a sprinkler system. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and Bell County Expo Center. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Also included with rent is lawn care for the fenced in yard. **Pictures may be prior to current tenant**Virtual tour is for layout reference only, some colors and amenities may vary.**