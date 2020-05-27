702 N Penelope Street

Amenities

Calling all UMHB Crusaders! We are happy to debut The Penelope House! Enjoy the wrap around porches, multiple living areas, spacious bedrooms, garden and gazebo on this truly unique property. Are you a student in the area looking for a place for the semester or school year? We have the place for you! The Penelope House is located on a half acre lot at the corner of Penelope St and 7th Ave, right in the middle of Belton, TX. The 3400 square foot house has 5 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Two downstairs bedrooms have grand chandeliers and the 3 upstairs bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans. There is a full kitchen with 2 walk-in pantries, and a 6 burner Elmira Stove Works range. Next to the kitchen is a dining room with a table for 10+. There are 2 living areas with space to entertain downstairs and to lounge upstairs. You will find a laundry room on the first floor. Large driveway with parking for 7. Strict max of 10 residents. Rent is $400/person. Lawn and monthly maid service included.