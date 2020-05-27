All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 702 N Penelope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, TX
/
702 N Penelope Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:48 AM

702 N Penelope Street

702 N Penelope St · (254) 699-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

702 N Penelope St, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Calling all UMHB Crusaders! We are happy to debut The Penelope House! Enjoy the wrap around porches, multiple living areas, spacious bedrooms, garden and gazebo on this truly unique property. Are you a student in the area looking for a place for the semester or school year? We have the place for you! The Penelope House is located on a half acre lot at the corner of Penelope St and 7th Ave, right in the middle of Belton, TX. The 3400 square foot house has 5 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Two downstairs bedrooms have grand chandeliers and the 3 upstairs bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans. There is a full kitchen with 2 walk-in pantries, and a 6 burner Elmira Stove Works range. Next to the kitchen is a dining room with a table for 10+. There are 2 living areas with space to entertain downstairs and to lounge upstairs. You will find a laundry room on the first floor. Large driveway with parking for 7. Strict max of 10 residents. Rent is $400/person. Lawn and monthly maid service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 N Penelope Street have any available units?
702 N Penelope Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 N Penelope Street have?
Some of 702 N Penelope Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 N Penelope Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 N Penelope Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 N Penelope Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 N Penelope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 702 N Penelope Street offer parking?
Yes, 702 N Penelope Street does offer parking.
Does 702 N Penelope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 N Penelope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 N Penelope Street have a pool?
No, 702 N Penelope Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 N Penelope Street have accessible units?
No, 702 N Penelope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 N Penelope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 N Penelope Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 N Penelope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 N Penelope Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 702 N Penelope Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belton 1 BedroomsBelton 2 Bedrooms
Belton Apartments with BalconyBelton Apartments with Garage
Belton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity