Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking

3219 South Fork Cr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY, 2.5 BATH EXECUTIVE HOME - When you have your friends over for dinner at this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus study home in the desirable Dawson Ranch Subdivision in Belton, they will marvel at all the upgrades to this executive home. Featuring tile flooring in all areas except bedrooms, huge master suite, large bedrooms, 2 dining areas, breakfast bar, granite counters, island in kitchen, and corner stone fireplace. The home rents for $2295 per month with a $1800 security deposit.No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.

Restrictions may include parking, basketball goals, trash can placement, etc.

Restrictions can be found here: http://www.accent4rent.com/regattaoaks



(RLNE3331699)