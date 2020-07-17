All apartments in Belton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3219 South Fork Cr

3219 S Fork Cir · (254) 933-1010
Location

3219 S Fork Cir, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3219 South Fork Cr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2447 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
3219 South Fork Cr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY, 2.5 BATH EXECUTIVE HOME - When you have your friends over for dinner at this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus study home in the desirable Dawson Ranch Subdivision in Belton, they will marvel at all the upgrades to this executive home. Featuring tile flooring in all areas except bedrooms, huge master suite, large bedrooms, 2 dining areas, breakfast bar, granite counters, island in kitchen, and corner stone fireplace. The home rents for $2295 per month with a $1800 security deposit.No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.
Restrictions may include parking, basketball goals, trash can placement, etc.
Restrictions can be found here: http://www.accent4rent.com/regattaoaks

(RLNE3331699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 South Fork Cr have any available units?
3219 South Fork Cr has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3219 South Fork Cr have?
Some of 3219 South Fork Cr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 South Fork Cr currently offering any rent specials?
3219 South Fork Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 South Fork Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 South Fork Cr is pet friendly.
Does 3219 South Fork Cr offer parking?
Yes, 3219 South Fork Cr offers parking.
Does 3219 South Fork Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 South Fork Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 South Fork Cr have a pool?
No, 3219 South Fork Cr does not have a pool.
Does 3219 South Fork Cr have accessible units?
No, 3219 South Fork Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 South Fork Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 South Fork Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3219 South Fork Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3219 South Fork Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
