Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

2507 Red Valley Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM IN RED ROCK - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining, plus an office, 2 car garage home in the prestigious Red Rock neighborhood in Belton. This home has a nice yard with oak trees and a covered patio in the privacy-fenced backyard. A wood-burning fireplace, open floor plan, and a master bathroom that features a separate shower, garden tub, with a massive master closet. These are just some of the upgrades that this home features. Renting this home comes with access to the Red Rock community swimming pool as well. This home rents for $1895 per month with an $1800 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this wonderful home!



**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.

Restrictions may include parking, basketball goals, trash can placement, etc.

Restrictions can be found here: http://redrockhills.com/CCRs.asp



(RLNE5028003)