Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2507 Red Valley

2507 Red Vly · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Red Vly, Belton, TX 76513

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
2507 Red Valley Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM IN RED ROCK - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining, plus an office, 2 car garage home in the prestigious Red Rock neighborhood in Belton. This home has a nice yard with oak trees and a covered patio in the privacy-fenced backyard. A wood-burning fireplace, open floor plan, and a master bathroom that features a separate shower, garden tub, with a massive master closet. These are just some of the upgrades that this home features. Renting this home comes with access to the Red Rock community swimming pool as well. This home rents for $1895 per month with an $1800 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this wonderful home!

**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.
Restrictions may include parking, basketball goals, trash can placement, etc.
Restrictions can be found here: http://redrockhills.com/CCRs.asp

(RLNE5028003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Red Valley have any available units?
2507 Red Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, TX.
What amenities does 2507 Red Valley have?
Some of 2507 Red Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Red Valley currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Red Valley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Red Valley pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Red Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 2507 Red Valley offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Red Valley does offer parking.
Does 2507 Red Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Red Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Red Valley have a pool?
Yes, 2507 Red Valley has a pool.
Does 2507 Red Valley have accessible units?
No, 2507 Red Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Red Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Red Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 Red Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 Red Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
