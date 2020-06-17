1406 N East Street

Amenities

Available NOW! Great location in Belton ISD close to restaurants, Mary Hardin Baylor, schools and shops. Leon Heights Elementary is at the end of the street, so close. One bedroom is separate from the other two for some added privacy. Open living room and dining room and large kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Cute covered back porch overlooking fenced backyard with beautiful shade trees. One car carport and laundry room with stackable washer and dryer INCLUDED. Beautiful curb appeal and beautiful mature trees in great location. Call to see this home today!