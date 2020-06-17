All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 1406 N East Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, TX
/
1406 N East Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1406 N East Street

1406 N East St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1406 N East St, Belton, TX 76513

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available NOW! Great location in Belton ISD close to restaurants, Mary Hardin Baylor, schools and shops. Leon Heights Elementary is at the end of the street, so close. One bedroom is separate from the other two for some added privacy. Open living room and dining room and large kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Cute covered back porch overlooking fenced backyard with beautiful shade trees. One car carport and laundry room with stackable washer and dryer INCLUDED. Beautiful curb appeal and beautiful mature trees in great location. Call to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 N East Street have any available units?
1406 N East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, TX.
What amenities does 1406 N East Street have?
Some of 1406 N East Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 N East Street currently offering any rent specials?
1406 N East Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 N East Street pet-friendly?
No, 1406 N East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 1406 N East Street offer parking?
Yes, 1406 N East Street does offer parking.
Does 1406 N East Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 N East Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 N East Street have a pool?
No, 1406 N East Street does not have a pool.
Does 1406 N East Street have accessible units?
No, 1406 N East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 N East Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 N East Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 N East Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 N East Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belton 1 BedroomsBelton 2 Bedrooms
Belton Apartments with BalconyBelton Apartments with Garage
Belton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College