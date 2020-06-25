4009 Vinalopo Dr

Amenities

Luxurious Home located in the picturesque Ladera neighborhood. Near beautiful Falcon Head golf club. Open and inviting floor plan with 4 beds+ flex office/bed + bonus game room upstairs - Luxurious Home located in the picturesque Ladera neighborhood. Near beautiful Falcon Head golf club. Open and inviting floor plan with 4 beds+ flex office/bed + bonus game room upstairs and 3.5 baths. 3 car garage! Private master bath to relax and unwind. Wood/Tile in main areas, carpet in bedrooms, granite & tile finishes, stainless steel appliances, center island open to family room recessed lighting, along with a wonderful covered back porch to spend your evenings. Yard service available.



Pets are welcome with our flexible pet policy (see below)!



$3500 Deposit/Move in processing

$3500 rent.



Pet fee $250 per pet, one time on move in.

$20 per month pet rent per pet.



Applicants must fill out an additional Pet Screening Application, per pet, (link provided after application is submitted). *Depending on the outcome of the pet screening application, additional pet fees/pet rent may apply.*



There will be a $49.95/month Tenant Benefit Package includes positive rent payment credit reporting to build your credit, AC filter delivery service, free online portals, and more.



