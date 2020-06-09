3913 Tordera Avenue

Amenities
Great home near Bee Caves available for rent! - Great home near Bee Caves available for rent! This spacious home has hard tile, carpet and hardwood flooring. Master and study on the main floor, living room with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. One of the larger lots within Ladera! Vegetable garden in the backyard ready for any gardeners. Come see! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.
(RLNE4969098)