All apartments in Bee Cave
Find more places like 3913 Tordera Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bee Cave, TX
/
3913 Tordera Avenue
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

3913 Tordera Avenue

3913 Tordera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bee Cave
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3913 Tordera Drive, Bee Cave, TX 78738

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home near Bee Caves available for rent! - Great home near Bee Caves available for rent! This spacious home has hard tile, carpet and hardwood flooring. Master and study on the main floor, living room with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. One of the larger lots within Ladera! Vegetable garden in the backyard ready for any gardeners. Come see! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4969098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Tordera Avenue have any available units?
3913 Tordera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bee Cave, TX.
What amenities does 3913 Tordera Avenue have?
Some of 3913 Tordera Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Tordera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Tordera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Tordera Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 Tordera Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3913 Tordera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3913 Tordera Avenue offers parking.
Does 3913 Tordera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Tordera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Tordera Avenue have a pool?
No, 3913 Tordera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Tordera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3913 Tordera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Tordera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 Tordera Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3913 Tordera Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3913 Tordera Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620
Bee Cave, TX 78738
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71
Bee Cave, TX 78738
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy
Bee Cave, TX 78738

Similar Pages

Bee Cave 1 BedroomsBee Cave 2 Bedrooms
Bee Cave 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBee Cave Apartments with Garage
Bee Cave Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas