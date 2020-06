Amenities

gym pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Texas Hill Country beauty with an Austin address In the Sweetwater Master Planed Community. Just off of Hwy 71 in the Lake Travis ISD. Home built in 2018. Tile throughout the home, no carpet. Enjoy nature trails, pool complex, fitness center, clubhouse and sports fields. W/D not included. Call/Text Megan to schedule a showing of this home. Available mid June. Call/text today!! (512) 572-3166