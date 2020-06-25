All apartments in Bee Cave
18104 Lipan Apache Cv

18104 Lipan Apache Cv · No Longer Available
Location

18104 Lipan Apache Cv, Bee Cave, TX 78738

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Sweetwater - 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath w/ Huge Bonus Room - Property Id: 113148

Outstanding 1.5 story floorplan with the master plus 3 other bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office downstairs + a huge bonus room with a closet and half bath upstairs that can be used as a 5th bedroom, media room, bonus room, etc. Open floorplan with an extra-large family room, chef's kitchen and dining room with a pass-through fireplace. The kitchen has premium stainless appliances and a massive granite island with barstool seating. The large office/study has a double-door entry, vaulted ceilings and is pre-wired for Internet and cable. The master bedroom features large bay windows and vaulted ceilings. The oversized master bath has separate vanity areas, vaulted ceilings, large walk-in shower with bench seating and a separate tub. The 2.5 car garage provides plenty of extra space for storage and can accommodate extra-long vehicles. Enjoy access to all of the many Sweetwater amenities - resort pools, tennis courts, basketball court, san volleyball court, fitness center, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/113148p
Property Id 113148

(RLNE5009551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18104 Lipan Apache Cv have any available units?
18104 Lipan Apache Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bee Cave, TX.
What amenities does 18104 Lipan Apache Cv have?
Some of 18104 Lipan Apache Cv's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18104 Lipan Apache Cv currently offering any rent specials?
18104 Lipan Apache Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18104 Lipan Apache Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 18104 Lipan Apache Cv is pet friendly.
Does 18104 Lipan Apache Cv offer parking?
Yes, 18104 Lipan Apache Cv offers parking.
Does 18104 Lipan Apache Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18104 Lipan Apache Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18104 Lipan Apache Cv have a pool?
Yes, 18104 Lipan Apache Cv has a pool.
Does 18104 Lipan Apache Cv have accessible units?
No, 18104 Lipan Apache Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 18104 Lipan Apache Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18104 Lipan Apache Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 18104 Lipan Apache Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 18104 Lipan Apache Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
