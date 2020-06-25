18104 Lipan Apache Cv

Amenities
Sweetwater - 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath w/ Huge Bonus Room - Property Id: 113148
Outstanding 1.5 story floorplan with the master plus 3 other bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office downstairs + a huge bonus room with a closet and half bath upstairs that can be used as a 5th bedroom, media room, bonus room, etc. Open floorplan with an extra-large family room, chef's kitchen and dining room with a pass-through fireplace. The kitchen has premium stainless appliances and a massive granite island with barstool seating. The large office/study has a double-door entry, vaulted ceilings and is pre-wired for Internet and cable. The master bedroom features large bay windows and vaulted ceilings. The oversized master bath has separate vanity areas, vaulted ceilings, large walk-in shower with bench seating and a separate tub. The 2.5 car garage provides plenty of extra space for storage and can accommodate extra-long vehicles. Enjoy access to all of the many Sweetwater amenities - resort pools, tennis courts, basketball court, san volleyball court, fitness center, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/113148p
Property Id 113148
(RLNE5009551)