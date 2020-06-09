All apartments in Bee Cave
Location

14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX 78738

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive · Avail. now

$3,095

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3533 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with downstairs master suite. The second floor features an open living room with three bedrooms and a room that could be used for an office or play room! Close to schools and shopping.

NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Lake Travis ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3288321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

