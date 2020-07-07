All apartments in Bedford
625 Huntwich Drive
625 Huntwich Drive

625 Huntwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

625 Huntwich Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Great 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,129 sqft, 1 story home in a great neighborhood in Bedford! Large living room with fireplace and built in shelves! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and white cabinets. Master bedroom with attached bathroom, equipped with double vanity and beautiful shower. Big backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Huntwich Drive have any available units?
625 Huntwich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 625 Huntwich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 Huntwich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Huntwich Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Huntwich Drive is pet friendly.
Does 625 Huntwich Drive offer parking?
No, 625 Huntwich Drive does not offer parking.
Does 625 Huntwich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Huntwich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Huntwich Drive have a pool?
No, 625 Huntwich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 625 Huntwich Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 Huntwich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Huntwich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Huntwich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Huntwich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Huntwich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

