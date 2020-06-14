Apartment List
/
TX
/
beaumont
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beaumont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Western Hills
8 Units Available
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated April 21 at 05:26pm
Western Hills
4 Units Available
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community with gorgeous landscapes and on-call maintenance for convenience and relaxation. Apartments feature central air and heating and carpeted floors for comfort. Close to John Jay Museum with proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Calder Highlands
2 Units Available
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed apartments in the heart of historic Beaumont. Homes feature hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features on-site laundry and parking, as well as a relaxing courtyard. Near Wuthering Heights Park. By US 96.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Charlton Pollard
1 Unit Available
1965 Cleo St
1965 Cleo Street, Beaumont, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1458 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! - This newly remodeled five bedroom, two and half bath is ready to rent! This home features a downstairs master bedroom suite and half bath off of the living room. Downstairs rooms have tile flooring; upstairs has hardwood flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
317 Pinchback Road
317 Pinchback Rd, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
The well-maintained townhome is an end-unit, This townhome is 1, 700 square feet, has three bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Complete with tile, high-end laminate & carpet flooring in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$995
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
35 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5300 Westchase Loop
5300 Westchase Loop, Hardin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1684 sqft
THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JUNE: Adorable 4/2/2 in Westwood and Lumberton ISD! Great split floor plan features gorgeous hand scraped wood floors, neutral colors throughout and living room that is open to the spacious kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Beaumont, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beaumont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Beaumont 1 BedroomsBeaumont 2 BedroomsBeaumont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeaumont 3 BedroomsBeaumont Apartments with Balcony
Beaumont Apartments with GarageBeaumont Apartments with GymBeaumont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeaumont Apartments with Parking
Beaumont Apartments with PoolBeaumont Apartments with Washer-DryerBeaumont Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeaumont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baytown, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Groves, TXDayton, TXCentral Gardens, TXMont Belvieu, TXBridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXJasper, TXCarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Western Hills
Calder Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University