3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
$
27 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Azure Pointe
6355 Chinn Ln, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1086 sqft
Move-in to your gorgeous 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes. The community has an array of amenities including a playground, resort-style pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
30 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
27 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Last updated April 18 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dowlen West
1 Unit Available
955 Shakespeare Drive
955 Shakespeare Drive, Beaumont, TX
955 Shakespeare - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in West Beaumont. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and there are linoleum and carpet flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dowlen West
1 Unit Available
8041 Gladys St
8041 Gladys Ave, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
condo - Property Id: 293155 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293155 Property Id 293155 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833765)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
C.A.N.A.
1 Unit Available
109 Rosine
109 Rosine Street, Beaumont, TX
109 Rosine - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, on the corner of Rosine and Bayou. This house has carpet, laminate, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Calder Highlands
1 Unit Available
4650 Taft
4650 Taft Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1743 sqft
4650 Taft - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont off of Folsom Drive near shopping and restaurants. It has a split floor plan with a sun room and a formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of the City
1 Unit Available
1206 Corley Avenue
1206 Corley Avenue, Beaumont, TX
**RENTAL SERVICES** 1206 Corley - This spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home is located in Beaumont. The home features an extra living area as well as a dining room. This home has tile floors throughout and tall ceilings downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Safe Sommerset
1 Unit Available
1825 Reynolds Rd
1825 Reynolds Road, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1347 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 in Beaumont! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a corner lot! This property features a fenced in backyard and screened in patio for when you want to sit outside and enjoy the evening or watch the kids play.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4655 Fieldwood Ln.
4655 Fieldwood Lane, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 4655 Fieldwood Lane - Move in ready three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont near Gladys Avenue. The living room has large windows that offer a lot of light and a spacious sun room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
1335 Pipkin St
1335 Pipkin Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
1875 Trinidad St
1875 Trinidad Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$995 MAY SPECIAL!... Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Charlton Pollard
1 Unit Available
1965 Cleo St
1965 Cleo Street, Beaumont, TX
NEWLY REMODELED! - This newly remodeled five bedroom, two and half bath is ready to rent! This home features a downstairs master bedroom suite and half bath off of the living room. Downstairs rooms have tile flooring; upstairs has hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
1215 Threadneedle Street
1215 Threadneedle Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
1215 Threadneedle St, Beaumont, TX is a single family home that contains 1,448 sq ft and was built in 1962.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
8055 San Carlos Street
8055 San Carlos Street, Beaumont, TX
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
317 Pinchback Road
317 Pinchback Rd, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
The well-maintained townhome is an end-unit, This townhome is 1, 700 square feet, has three bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Complete with tile, high-end laminate & carpet flooring in the bedrooms.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Calder Highlands
1 Unit Available
825 East Dr
825 East Drive, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
825 East Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 - 825 East Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 is now available for rent! This adorable home is located in Beaumont's West End! It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath; it rents for $1,195 per month with an $800 deposit! It is zoned for Sallie
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tyrrell Park
1 Unit Available
5500 Seale
5500 Seale Road, Beaumont, TX
5500 Seale, Beaumont, TX 77705 - This BEAUTIFUL renovated home is now for rent!! It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths for $1,695 per month with a $1,000 deposit! This home features all the updates you could ask for! Beautiful light fixtures in the kitchen,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tyrrell Park
1 Unit Available
5435 Fannett Rd 35
5435 Fannett Road, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1123 sqft
Brand new gorgeous 3/2 home is waiting for you! - Property Id: 144077 This home has some amazing features and is located just minutes from Ford Entertainment Park! You will have easy access to either I 10 or 287 which will make your daily commute a
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Pear Orchard
1 Unit Available
2350 Ollie St.
2350 Ollie St, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
768 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
