8726 Glen Meadow Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible basketball court tennis court

Ready for immediate move in. Super Cute Townhouse in the West End of Beaumont. ~Peacefully situated just moments away from the grocery stores, walking parks, basketball courts, tennis, and so much more. This generally quite area offers peace of mind. Enjoy where you live without all the maintenance of a large yard to mow and manicure.Listo para la mudanza inmediata. Adosada sper linda en el West End de Beaumont. ~ Tranquilamente ubicado a solo unos minutos de las tiendas de comestibles, parques para caminar, canchas de baloncesto, tenis y mucho ms. Esta rea generalmente tranquila ofrece tranquilidad. Disfruta donde vives sin todo el mantenimiento de un gran patio para cortar y manicure.