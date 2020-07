Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

7717 Helbig - This property is a three bedroom, one bath with central A/H. This property has laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is open to the living and dining area. Which includes a refrigerator, stove and a island/breakfast bar. Ample amount of storage in bedrooms, with an extra hall closet. Large back yard. For parking there is a one car carport and driveway.



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.



Managed by Rental Services REALTOR



(RLNE5881481)