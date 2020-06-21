5691 Calder Avenue

Amenities
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful totally renovated and spacious brick home is located in the West End of Beaumont. This home offers tall ceilings with skylights, windows galore, built-in bookshelves, and cabinets giving you an abundance of storage space. The large living room is equipped with a wood burning fireplace and leads into the beautiful updated kitchen which has gorgeous granite countertops, freshly painted cabinetry, and new appliances. The spacious breakfast room/sunroom leads onto the second side patio.The main covered patio is the perfect peaceful setting to enjoy your morning coffee! Schedule your showing today. DID NOT FLOOD!