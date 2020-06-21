All apartments in Beaumont
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:28 PM

5691 Calder Avenue

5691 Calder Avenue · (409) 454-3227
Location

5691 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX 77707

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1698 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful totally renovated and spacious brick home is located in the West End of Beaumont. This home offers tall ceilings with skylights, windows galore, built-in bookshelves, and cabinets giving you an abundance of storage space. The large living room is equipped with a wood burning fireplace and leads into the beautiful updated kitchen which has gorgeous granite countertops, freshly painted cabinetry, and new appliances. The spacious breakfast room/sunroom leads onto the second side patio.The main covered patio is the perfect peaceful setting to enjoy your morning coffee! Schedule your showing today. DID NOT FLOOD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5691 Calder Avenue have any available units?
5691 Calder Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5691 Calder Avenue have?
Some of 5691 Calder Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5691 Calder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5691 Calder Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5691 Calder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5691 Calder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaumont.
Does 5691 Calder Avenue offer parking?
No, 5691 Calder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5691 Calder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5691 Calder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5691 Calder Avenue have a pool?
No, 5691 Calder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5691 Calder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5691 Calder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5691 Calder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5691 Calder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5691 Calder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5691 Calder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
