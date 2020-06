Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY REMODELED! - This newly remodeled five bedroom, two and half bath is ready to rent! This home features a downstairs master bedroom suite and half bath off of the living room. Downstairs rooms have tile flooring; upstairs has hardwood flooring. All bedrooms upstairs have a closet. The home does have central AC and will come with a Stove. The yard is partially fenced and there is also a small storage shed for tenants use. We do accept pets on this home with applicable pet fee! Housing is accepted as well!



Tenant pays utilities, maintains lawn service and pest control.



