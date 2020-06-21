Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

109 Rosine - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, on the corner of Rosine and Bayou. This house has carpet, laminate, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a refrigerator, wall oven, stove top, and a dishwasher. There is an utility room with washer and dryer hookups. There is also a fenced-in backyard, a two car garage and driveway for parking.



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.



Managed by Rental Services REALTOR



(RLNE5831310)