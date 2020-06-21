All apartments in Beaumont
109 Rosine
109 Rosine

109 Rosine Street · (409) 718-7541
Location

109 Rosine Street, Beaumont, TX 77707
C.A.N.A.

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Rosine · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
109 Rosine - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, on the corner of Rosine and Bayou. This house has carpet, laminate, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a refrigerator, wall oven, stove top, and a dishwasher. There is an utility room with washer and dryer hookups. There is also a fenced-in backyard, a two car garage and driveway for parking.

Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Managed by Rental Services REALTOR

(RLNE5831310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Rosine have any available units?
109 Rosine has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Rosine have?
Some of 109 Rosine's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Rosine currently offering any rent specials?
109 Rosine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Rosine pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Rosine is pet friendly.
Does 109 Rosine offer parking?
Yes, 109 Rosine does offer parking.
Does 109 Rosine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Rosine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Rosine have a pool?
No, 109 Rosine does not have a pool.
Does 109 Rosine have accessible units?
No, 109 Rosine does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Rosine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Rosine has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Rosine have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Rosine does not have units with air conditioning.
