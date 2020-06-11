All apartments in Baytown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

The Vic at Southwinds

1900 Kilgore Parkway · (832) 864-9346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX 77523

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

A1

$993

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

A2

$1,156

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

2 Bedrooms

A3

$1,267

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 806 sqft

C1

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

C2

$1,841

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

3 Bedrooms

E1

$2,040

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vic at Southwinds.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
volleyball court
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown. Meet your neighbors while exercising in the Aqua Cardio Virtual Fitness room or discover the 9 hidden holes of golf in the community center. Stop by and meet Vic and all we have to offer. And if your name happens to be Vic Vick or Vickie you will enjoy a special treat during your first month from Vic!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per lease holder over the age of 18
Deposit: $150 one bedroom, $250 two bedroom, $350 three bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Call office for a list of restricted breeds
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vic at Southwinds have any available units?
The Vic at Southwinds offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $993, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,267, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,040. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vic at Southwinds have?
Some of The Vic at Southwinds's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vic at Southwinds currently offering any rent specials?
The Vic at Southwinds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vic at Southwinds pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vic at Southwinds is pet friendly.
Does The Vic at Southwinds offer parking?
Yes, The Vic at Southwinds offers parking.
Does The Vic at Southwinds have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vic at Southwinds offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vic at Southwinds have a pool?
Yes, The Vic at Southwinds has a pool.
Does The Vic at Southwinds have accessible units?
Yes, The Vic at Southwinds has accessible units.
Does The Vic at Southwinds have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vic at Southwinds has units with dishwashers.
