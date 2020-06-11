Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community volleyball court

Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown. Meet your neighbors while exercising in the Aqua Cardio Virtual Fitness room or discover the 9 hidden holes of golf in the community center. Stop by and meet Vic and all we have to offer. And if your name happens to be Vic Vick or Vickie you will enjoy a special treat during your first month from Vic!