All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 807 West Murrill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
807 West Murrill Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:12 AM

807 West Murrill Avenue

807 W Murrill St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

807 W Murrill St, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/949806?source=marketing

***NOW OFFERING $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT & $100 BONUS TO AGENT WHO LEASES PROPERTY.***

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1880
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove/Range Separate Oven Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator

Extras: Check out this nice 3 bed 2 bath corner lot home! This home has a beautiful modern feel interior, large living room space. Kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space with a refrigerator included! Large master bedroom with gorgeous marbled tile throughout the master bathroom. Roomy bedrooms with more than enough storage space. Great sized backyard perfect for summer cookouts and much more! Schedule a showing today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have any available units?
807 West Murrill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 West Murrill Avenue have?
Some of 807 West Murrill Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 West Murrill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 West Murrill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 West Murrill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 West Murrill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue offer parking?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have a pool?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 West Murrill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 West Murrill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 West Murrill Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine