807 Marigold Road

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in Baytown, Tx is now up for lease! Provides more than enough comfort and space for the entire family.. large kitchen with appliances included, wood floors and tile grace the common areas throughout home, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, large front yard/backyard space **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Credit and background check required. Call listing agent today for a tour!