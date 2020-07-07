All apartments in Baytown
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:34 PM

807 Marigold Road

Location

807 Marigold, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in Baytown, Tx is now up for lease! Provides more than enough comfort and space for the entire family.. large kitchen with appliances included, wood floors and tile grace the common areas throughout home, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, large front yard/backyard space **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Credit and background check required. Call listing agent today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Marigold Road have any available units?
807 Marigold Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Marigold Road have?
Some of 807 Marigold Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Marigold Road currently offering any rent specials?
807 Marigold Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Marigold Road pet-friendly?
No, 807 Marigold Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 807 Marigold Road offer parking?
No, 807 Marigold Road does not offer parking.
Does 807 Marigold Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Marigold Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Marigold Road have a pool?
No, 807 Marigold Road does not have a pool.
Does 807 Marigold Road have accessible units?
No, 807 Marigold Road does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Marigold Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Marigold Road does not have units with dishwashers.

