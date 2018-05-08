7310 Hickory Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 story home. Kitchen was recently updated into an open concept with a custom island. New wood tile flooring and carpet. Stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms throughout home. Automatic garage opener for 2 cars and a double wide driveway, Side porch off of living room with new French doors. For entertaining there is a sparkling pool with large fenced in backyard. Close to many shopping centers and more! Refrigerator/all appliances stay in the home. To schedule a viewing please email hr@globalhomebuyers.net with time and a copy of an updated ID. Disclosure: Agent is the husband of the owner. Any additional questions please feel free to contact us (832) 653-2472