5121 Parsley Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:29 AM

5121 Parsley Avenue

5121 Parsley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Parsley Street, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 1 story home with 2 car garage! Home features a covered front porch, large windows, and a spacious yard that also has a fenced in backyard. Great for entertaining! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, and an open floor plan with its 1314 sq ft of living space. Bedrooms in this dream home are spacious with great closet space, excellent for storage. Kitchen is tiled, with plenty of counter and cabinet space. All updated appliances make this kitchen a chef's dream!

Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Parsley Avenue have any available units?
5121 Parsley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Parsley Avenue have?
Some of 5121 Parsley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Parsley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Parsley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Parsley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Parsley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Parsley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Parsley Avenue offers parking.
Does 5121 Parsley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Parsley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Parsley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5121 Parsley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Parsley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5121 Parsley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Parsley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Parsley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

