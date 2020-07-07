5121 Parsley Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 1 story home with 2 car garage! Home features a covered front porch, large windows, and a spacious yard that also has a fenced in backyard. Great for entertaining! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, and an open floor plan with its 1314 sq ft of living space. Bedrooms in this dream home are spacious with great closet space, excellent for storage. Kitchen is tiled, with plenty of counter and cabinet space. All updated appliances make this kitchen a chef's dream!



Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.