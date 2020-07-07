4320 Green Tee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

Gorgeous home on Green Tee! This home is conveniently located in Country Club Village close to Spur 330, hospitals, shopping, dining, & more! The home will wow you from the moment you see it! Entertain guest in either the formal living room, formal dining room or family room opening up to the outstanding kitchen featuring crown molding, stainless steel appliances, gas range, microwave & dishwasher. You will love entertaining on this back covered patio overlooking the spacious backyard & lush landscaping! The downstairs master suite features 2 closets and a full private bathroom, which includes jetted tub, his/her sinks, separate shower & private toilet! On the 2nd level of the home you will find the remaining 3 beds, 2 baths, & game room that feature hardwood floors, spacious closets & ceiling fans! The lower level features the laundry room w/utility sink. Schedule your appointment today to see this move-in ready home!