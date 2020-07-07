All apartments in Baytown
Location

4320 Green Tee Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
Gorgeous home on Green Tee! This home is conveniently located in Country Club Village close to Spur 330, hospitals, shopping, dining, & more! The home will wow you from the moment you see it! Entertain guest in either the formal living room, formal dining room or family room opening up to the outstanding kitchen featuring crown molding, stainless steel appliances, gas range, microwave & dishwasher. You will love entertaining on this back covered patio overlooking the spacious backyard & lush landscaping! The downstairs master suite features 2 closets and a full private bathroom, which includes jetted tub, his/her sinks, separate shower & private toilet! On the 2nd level of the home you will find the remaining 3 beds, 2 baths, & game room that feature hardwood floors, spacious closets & ceiling fans! The lower level features the laundry room w/utility sink. Schedule your appointment today to see this move-in ready home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Green Tee Drive have any available units?
4320 Green Tee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Green Tee Drive have?
Some of 4320 Green Tee Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Green Tee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Green Tee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Green Tee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Green Tee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 4320 Green Tee Drive offer parking?
No, 4320 Green Tee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4320 Green Tee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Green Tee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Green Tee Drive have a pool?
No, 4320 Green Tee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Green Tee Drive have accessible units?
No, 4320 Green Tee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Green Tee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Green Tee Drive has units with dishwashers.

