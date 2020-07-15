All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 3511 Apache Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
3511 Apache Meadows Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 7:44 PM

3511 Apache Meadows Drive

3511 Apache Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3511 Apache Meadows Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: 1625.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Apache Meadows Drive have any available units?
3511 Apache Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 3511 Apache Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Apache Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Apache Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 Apache Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3511 Apache Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Apache Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 3511 Apache Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Apache Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Apache Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 3511 Apache Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Apache Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 3511 Apache Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Apache Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Apache Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Apache Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 Apache Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
99 At Southwinds
2100 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Baytown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine