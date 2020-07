Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gated community! One of the larger floor plans in this subdivision with 3000+ sqft. 4 ample sized bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Open concept with formal dining and formal living. Plenty of room for entertaining. Jenn-Air double ovens, expansive breakfast bar, with solid surface counter tops, wood laminate flooring & tile throughout the 1st floor. Updated carpet throughout the 2nd floor. Enjoy lounging under your covered patio without any backyard neighbors! This home is also For Sale!!