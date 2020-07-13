Amenities

Are you looking for superb living in Bastrop, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Hunters Crossing will be on Home Depot Way, close to TX-304 and just a short drive away from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues. If convenience and location are what you want, then please put your name on our interest list.



Hunters Crossing will offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that will include all the features you deserve. 9-foot ceilings with ceiling fans, an all-electric, fully-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in home, and a balcony or patio will be standard features in every home. We understand that no family is complete without their pets, which is why we will be a pet-friendly community. Offering residents a lifestyle of comfort and enjoyment will be our goal.



Our community amenities promise to be the best in the industry. We will be proud to offer amenities such as a clubhouse, picnic area with barbecue, shimmering swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The management team at Hunters Crossing will be dedicated to providing quick and excellent service when you need it. Be sure to get on our interest list and be one of the first to tour our brand new community when it is completed.