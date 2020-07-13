All apartments in Bastrop County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

Hunters Crossing

1006 Home Depot Way · (512) 877-1590
Location

1006 Home Depot Way, Bastrop County, TX 78602

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-5307 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,015

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 6-6304 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2-2108 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-4306 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,245

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 2-2205 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,245

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 4-4305 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,245

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunters Crossing.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
Are you looking for superb living in Bastrop, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Hunters Crossing will be on Home Depot Way, close to TX-304 and just a short drive away from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues. If convenience and location are what you want, then please put your name on our interest list.

Hunters Crossing will offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that will include all the features you deserve. 9-foot ceilings with ceiling fans, an all-electric, fully-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in home, and a balcony or patio will be standard features in every home. We understand that no family is complete without their pets, which is why we will be a pet-friendly community. Offering residents a lifestyle of comfort and enjoyment will be our goal.

Our community amenities promise to be the best in the industry. We will be proud to offer amenities such as a clubhouse, picnic area with barbecue, shimmering swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The management team at Hunters Crossing will be dedicated to providing quick and excellent service when you need it. Be sure to get on our interest list and be one of the first to tour our brand new community when it is completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply. Please call the office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunters Crossing have any available units?
Hunters Crossing has 10 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hunters Crossing have?
Some of Hunters Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunters Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Hunters Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunters Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunters Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Hunters Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Hunters Crossing offers parking.
Does Hunters Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hunters Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunters Crossing have a pool?
No, Hunters Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Hunters Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Hunters Crossing has accessible units.
Does Hunters Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunters Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Hunters Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, Hunters Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
