Bastrop, TX
730 Blair Ave
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

730 Blair Ave

730 Blair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

730 Blair Avenue, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom in Riverside Grove - Close to School and Shopping - COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 2ND - Large home in nice subdivision, close to schools & shopping. All bedrooms upstairs with 2nd living area or game rm. Master closet is HUGE! Huge back yard privacy fenced. Single pet allowed, weight restrictions apply, with non-refundable pet fee. Won't last long. Seen by appointment only

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home

(RLNE4199499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Blair Ave have any available units?
730 Blair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 730 Blair Ave have?
Some of 730 Blair Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Blair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
730 Blair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Blair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Blair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 730 Blair Ave offer parking?
No, 730 Blair Ave does not offer parking.
Does 730 Blair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Blair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Blair Ave have a pool?
No, 730 Blair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 730 Blair Ave have accessible units?
No, 730 Blair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Blair Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Blair Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Blair Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Blair Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
