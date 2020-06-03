618 Elizabeth

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Sought After Riverside Grove - This huge home has an open concept living, Kitchen and breakfast and an additional living room or formal dining room downstairs. Upstairs has a living room or game room, and 3 bedrooms. The master is super spacious with a sitting area, double vanity, garden tub and walk in closet. Fenced yard with covered patio and open deck area. Located in the Riverside Grove subdivision you'll have easy access to Bob Bryant park, shopping, and employers. Don't miss out on this great home.



Pets okay - max of 2 allowed - no animals larger than 40 pounds - MAX OF 2 ANIMALS - no exceptions. Non refundable pet fee and breed restrictions apply.



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.



