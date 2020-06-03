All apartments in Bastrop
Location

618 Elizabeth Lane, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
game room
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Sought After Riverside Grove - This huge home has an open concept living, Kitchen and breakfast and an additional living room or formal dining room downstairs. Upstairs has a living room or game room, and 3 bedrooms. The master is super spacious with a sitting area, double vanity, garden tub and walk in closet. Fenced yard with covered patio and open deck area. Located in the Riverside Grove subdivision you'll have easy access to Bob Bryant park, shopping, and employers. Don't miss out on this great home.

Pets okay - max of 2 allowed - no animals larger than 40 pounds - MAX OF 2 ANIMALS - no exceptions. Non refundable pet fee and breed restrictions apply.

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE4788741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Elizabeth have any available units?
618 Elizabeth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 618 Elizabeth have?
Some of 618 Elizabeth's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Elizabeth currently offering any rent specials?
618 Elizabeth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Elizabeth pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Elizabeth is pet friendly.
Does 618 Elizabeth offer parking?
No, 618 Elizabeth does not offer parking.
Does 618 Elizabeth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Elizabeth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Elizabeth have a pool?
No, 618 Elizabeth does not have a pool.
Does 618 Elizabeth have accessible units?
Yes, 618 Elizabeth has accessible units.
Does 618 Elizabeth have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Elizabeth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Elizabeth have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Elizabeth does not have units with air conditioning.
