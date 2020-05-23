502 Toliver Street

Amenities

Completely Redone - Easy Commute - Downtown - This is a great one bedroom home that was completely redone in 2017. The home had new windows, siding, flooring and cabinets in Kitchen and bathroom. The home was also freshly painted on the interior and exterior and new vinyl wood look flooring for easy maintenance all in 2017. Great home touched with old farm house charm. Located right off 71 across from the Emile Elementary School, this home is convenient to shopping and employers. This unit won't last long. Compare to a 1 bedroom apartment - and you're saving money, plus this home has a fenced in yard for your pet and large storage shed.



MAX OF 2 OCCUPANTS



Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 1 small pet, dogs under 25 pounds. No cats unless neutered or spade with proof from vet. No pets under a 1 year of age - NO EXCEPTIONS.



Owner/Agent - Owner is a licensed real estate agent in The State of Texas



No Section 8/Housing Vouchers



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



